Hospital denies death Gui Pagnoncelli; death information was posted on influencer profile

Internet users came across information about the death of Gui Pagnoncelli, 32, shared on his profile on social networks. The influencer, followed by more than 500 thousand people, suffers from cancer and shares the routine through the web. In addition, a publication from the previous day on the page shows that Gui would be hospitalized at Teresa De Lisieux Hospital, in Bahia.

The advice of the medical unit, however, denied the information. He also reiterated that the influencer had been treated at a hospital in Alagoas, but that he had already been discharged.

“The hospital informs that there was no care for the patient Gui Pagnoncelli at the Teresa de Lisieux Hospital, in Salvador (BA). statement issued late this Saturday afternoon.

In Gui’s profile on the web, a message talks about the influencer’s death, at 10:18, with the words. “It is with deep regret that we inform you that our warrior left us today. He fought with all his strength, but God’s plans were different”, the message reads. In the posts in the stories of the page there is a link to an app.

