How do ultra-processed foods affect children’s health? – 24 Hour Fields

A new study found that three- to five-year-olds who ate more ultra-processed foods had poorer locomotor skills than those who ate less of these foods. The results also showed lower cardiovascular fitness among 12- to 15-year-olds who ate more ultra-processed foods.

According to the researchers, behaviors related to healthy eating are established during childhood and, therefore, it is important to educate families on ways to reduce the consumption of ultra-processed foods.

What are ultra-processed?

Ultra-processed foods are ready-to-eat or ready-to-heat items that are high in sugar, sodium, and low in fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals. They typically contain added sugars, hydrogenated oils and flavor enhancers.

Some examples include packaged snacks and sweets, sugary breakfast cereals, cookies, snack foods, and sausages. When consumed in excess, these foods are linked to various health problems such as diabetes, obesity and other serious medical conditions such as certain types of cancer.

In the case of this research, the products classified as ultra-processed were: packaged snacks, breakfast cereals, sweets, soft drinks, sweetened juices, yogurts, canned soups and prepared foods such as pizza, hot dogs, hamburgers and chicken nuggets.

More calories and less health

To further analyze the link between physical fitness and ultra-processed foods during various stages of childhood, the authors used data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). A total of 1,500 American children aged between three and 15 participated in the study.

In order to examine children five years and younger, the researchers used locomotor development as a measure of physical fitness. Findings revealed that those with the lowest scores consumed 273 more calories per day from ultra-processed foods than the little ones with the highest scores.

Cardiovascular conditioning was used as a measure of physical fitness in older children. The study showed that teens and tweens with good cardiovascular fitness consumed 226 fewer calories daily from ultra-processed foods than those without healthy cardiovascular fitness.

The team further explained that while ultra-processed foods are easier and more convenient, the study's findings show the importance of preparing healthy snacks and meals.

According to them, it is a way of saving in old age, since making positive decisions for health in childhood can influence spending on care in adulthood and old age.

Source: Dr. Jairo Bouer