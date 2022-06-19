How to control sleep after lunch? – Health

At lunchtime, after the meal, I want to take a nap, but I can’t. How to control this sleep after lunch?

Artur Leão – Mogi-Guaçu, SP

Answers Monica Andersen, director of the Sleep Institute

This drowsiness after lunch, scientifically termed postprandial lethargy, is the natural result of the digestion process in the human body. So it’s not possible to totally avoid the urge to take a nap, but some attitudes can minimize its effects.

You should avoid meals in large quantities. The higher the food intake, the longer the body will take to digest the food.

Also, try not to eat too many carbohydrates and high-fat foods. They generate a spike in blood glucose, which is followed by a drop. It is at this moment that we have this feeling of lack of energy and sleepiness.

Getting a good night’s sleep is also essential. You didn’t go into detail about your habits, but excessive daytime sleepiness could be a result of sleep debt. It is the difference between the number of hours we sleep and the hours our body needs to rest. Maybe you’re not getting enough sleep.

If you can take a nap after lunch, enjoy the siesta. Resting for a few minutes can improve performance the rest of the day and bring you well-being. However, the nap should not exceed thirty minutes.

