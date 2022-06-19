The actress spoke to the newspaper O Globo and stated that she wants to have children in the future.

Living a happy relationship with the singer Diogo Nogueira, Paola Oliveira revealed details about his relationship in an interview and shared some questions he receives from netizens: “The other day, someone asked me: ‘Did Diogo approve of your outfit?’ Hey? Like this? We are a couple that adds up”said.

In addition to inconvenient questions, the actress also said that she almost doesn’t have time to see her boyfriend due to her busy schedule: “I’m here pissed off because tomorrow he’s going to Maceió, but deep down I’m happy for him. Then we exchanged messages, talked by video. This guy travels a lot… I went to try to get a weekend from him, and I only got one day in the middle of August”reported.

Already talking about the future, the interpreter of Patricia, in “Face and Courage”revealed that he wants to have children with the musician in the near future and that he even helps him in raising the daughter that Diogo already has, the result of another relationship: “My parents still don’t have grandchildren. I already said that my brother will give it first… But we will also give it, I feel this vibration around me”.

Alongside his partner, the samba singer affirmed the companionship evident in their relationship: “She is a mother. She can’t even be called a stepmother. In fact, she helps me a lot”, commented. Paolla and Diogo have been together since 2021 and guarantee that they still have a lot to live for.