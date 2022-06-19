Igor comes in and Albano comes back against Altos? Look

The day was busy at Clube do Remo, which seeks rehabilitation in Serie C of the Brazilian Championship to bring peace and tranquility back to the Azulinos in this qualifying stage of the competition. Even having one of the most expensive squads in the dispute, Leão cannot have a sequence of good results., which has generated a lot of dissatisfaction in the fans.

This Saturday morning (18), in addition to the protests that were carried out by a group of members linked to an organized crowd, the cast of Clube do Remo concluded the preparation for the game that takes place this Sunday (19), at 19 pm, at Estádio do Dragão. Baenão. In the match, the remistas face Altos-PI, in a duel valid for the 11th round of the third division of national football.

Throughout the activity, coach Paulo Bonamigo carried out training with dead balls, attacking plays with offensive and defensive improvements, and concluded the preparation with recreational training, famous rachão. Training stopped with the arrival of protesters demanding better performance for the team, who went to the pitch to talk to the players, president Fábio Bentes and members of the technical committee.

While the work was being done, Bonamigo practically defined the formation of the team, when testing the possible substitutions for the confrontation. Without being able to start Daniel Felipe, who was expelled in the previous duel, the coach used defender Igor Morais, who will finally make his debut for Leão. Since May at Baenão, on loan from Corinthians-SP, he has yet to play in Série C.

Who will also be able to return to the starting lineup is midfielder Albano who, in some moments of the training, appeared among the starters occupying the vacancy of Erick Flores. In addition, left-back Leonan is another who will be able to resume the post in the main team, in place of Renan Castro, who had been playing in the last few matches.

Thus, Clube do Remo should enter the field in front of Altos-PI, with Vinicius: Ricardo Luz; Igor Moraes, Marlon and Leonan; Anderson Uchôa, Marciel and Erick Flores or Albano; Fernandinho, Brenner and Bruno Alves. The duel between Leão and Jacaré will have complete and wide coverage in real time, through the entire sports team of the DOL.