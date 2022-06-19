In a bikini, Paolla Oliveira displays intimate tattoos and causes euphoria among fans – Celebrities

(photo: Reproduction / Internet)

Paolla Oliveira (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)



The actress Paola Oliveira40 years old, used social networks this Saturday afternoon (18), and provided the euphoria of thousands of followers on duty by publishing a series of bikini photos.

‘I hurt, you hurt’, wrote the actress in the caption of the click shared on Instagram. At the time, the protagonist of the novel face and couragefrom Globo, chose a bow bikini and drew attention by showing some of her intimate tattoosin addition to the gigantic butt.

At the height of the coast, Paolla Oliveira designed the letter ‘P’, the initial of her artistic name – the birth name of singer Diogo Nogueira’s girlfriend Caroline Paola Oliveira da Silva. Next to, she brings the symbol of infinitynext to the bikini top.

In the comments, Paolla garnered a flurry of praise from her on-duty followers. ‘Woman’s spectacle’, ‘What a beautiful thing’, ‘Beautiful and all natural’, ‘Maravilhosa’, ‘Magnfica’wrote some.

