In a show in Brasília, Caetano Veloso pays tribute to Bruno and Dom and asks: “why did the investigations stop?”

247 – During a show in Brasilia this Saturday (18), singer Caetano Veloso paid tribute to indigenist Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips, murdered in the Amazon by fishermen.

Caetano held out a flag with an art that shows the faces of Bruno and Dom. The audience reacted with a loud round of applause and a chorus of “Fora Bolsonaro”.

Afterwards, Caetano asked: “why did the investigations stop?”.

The third suspect in the death of Bruno and Dom, Jeferson da Silva Lima, known as “Pelado da Dinha”, had his temporary arrest decreed on Saturday.

