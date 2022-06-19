In a show in Brasília, Caetano Veloso pays tribute to Bruno and Dom and asks: “why did the investigations stop?”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on In a show in Brasília, Caetano Veloso pays tribute to Bruno and Dom and asks: “why did the investigations stop?” 8 Views

The audience reacted with applause and a chorus of “Fora Bolsonaro”




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

“Unfortunately all my team there is no longer with me”

Entertainment The influencer shared the news with his followers through social networks Per Ana Lima …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved