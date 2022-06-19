In a show in Brasília, Caetano Veloso pays tribute to Bruno and Dom and asks: “why did the investigations stop?”

The audience reacted with applause and a chorus of “Fora Bolsonaro”
247 – During a show in Brasilia this Saturday (18), singer Caetano Veloso paid tribute to indigenist Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips, murdered in the Amazon by fishermen.
Caetano held out a flag with an art that shows the faces of Bruno and Dom. The audience reacted with a loud round of applause and a chorus of “Fora Bolsonaro”.
Afterwards, Caetano asked: “why did the investigations stop?”.
The third suspect in the death of Bruno and Dom, Jeferson da Silva Lima, known as “Pelado da Dinha”, had his temporary arrest decreed on Saturday.
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
Knowledge sets you free. Know more. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in different ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247