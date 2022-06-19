In Capital, fourth dose for those over 40 will be applied from Monday – Capital

The estimate of the Superintendence of Health Surveillance of Sesau is to vaccinate about 44.8 thousand people

Resident being vaccinated against covid-19 in the Capital. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

With the decision of the SES (Secretary of State for Health) to release the application of the 4th dose of the vaccine against covid-19 for those who are 40 or older, starting tomorrow (18) the city hall of Campo Grande announced that immunization for this public, in the Capital, will begin on Monday (20).

The fourth dose vaccine can only be administered to the population after 4 months of application of the third dose. Campo Grande was one of the first capitals in the country to expand the audience for the fourth dose, lowering the age group to people aged 50 and over, in March this year.

In addition to people aged 40 and over, elderly people aged 60 years and older, immunocompromised individuals aged 18 years and health care workers should also receive the fourth dose.

The estimate of the Superintendence of Health Surveillance of Sesau (SVS) is that approximately 44,800 people between 40 and 49 years who received the third dose are vaccinated.

So far, 725,200 people have been vaccinated with the first dose in Campo Grande, which represents 80.04% of the entire population. Of these, 688.3 thousand received the second dose or a single dose, 378.7 thousand the third dose and 95.2 thousand the fourth dose, totaling approximately 1.8 million doses applied.

The vaccine against covid-19 is still available to the entire population from the age of five and who have not yet taken any dose of the vaccine. The second dose will be applied according to the date provided in the vaccination certificate, following the interval stipulated by the manufacturer.

Those who are 12 years of age or older and have completed the primary vaccination schedule for at least four months can receive the third dose at any of the points, as well as those who need it from the following groups: people aged 50 years or older, health workers, people with a high degree of immunocompromise. For all these audiences, the fourth dose will be applied and it is necessary to have an interval of four months from the third dose.