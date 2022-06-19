‘In June and July there is a great risk of an increase in cases of hospitalization for Covid-19’, warns medical adviser to Cremepe | Pernambuco

With the increase in the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and the arrival of the São João parties, the concern of doctors and the Regional Council of Medicine (Cremepe) is with the growth of serious cases and hospitalizations due to the disease. The alert occurs mainly because more than half of the eligible population is overdue for the third dose of the vaccine ( see video above ).

Pediatrician Eduardo Jorge Fonseca, member of the Regional Council of Medicine of Pernambuco (Cremepe) and regional representative of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, warns that the third dose of the vaccine is essential to prevent cases from getting worse. “In June and July there is a great risk of increased cases of hospitalization for Covid-19”, he highlighted.

This Saturday alone (18), 1,650 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed. Most newly infected have the mild form of the disease: 1,642 (99.6%). There were also eight records (0.5%) of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag). On Friday (17), there were 1,905 confirmations of the disease, of which 1,897 (99.6%) were mild and eight (0.4%) were severe.

The doctor said that the country is experiencing a fourth wave of the new coronavirus, which has passed through Goiás, Minas Gerais and is reaching the Northeast. Pernambuco has nine records of the omicron subvariant BA.4

“We need to go back to wearing a mask indoors and it’s no use recommending, it has to be a decree. We emphasize that it is probably the subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, of the omicron, which have a high transmissibility behavior, so much so that all families must have someone they know who recently caught Covid,” he said.

The doctor recalled that the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is recommended for all people over 12 years old. He reinforces that the third dose is essential to protect yourself from the disease.

“We still have a large number of people who have not taken it. Perhaps this is what is most worrying. The vaccine does not prevent infection, but it very effectively prevents serious cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Two doses are not enough for this. an increase in cases and hospitalized patients”, he said.

Eduardo Jorge Fonseca also warned of the agglomerations that occur on the feasts of São João. The Cremepe advisor advised people to avoid agglomerations and wear a mask indoors.

“I’m very concerned about the lack of the third or fourth dose and the increase in the transmissibility that the variants have, this associated with the crowds that will occur in São João, at large parties, where people drink and talk without a mask. weeks an increase in hospitalization of Covid cases”, he said.

For the doctor, it is important that vaccination comes out of a “stagnation process” and, for that, campaigns are needed to encourage people to take the third dose.

“The vaccine has to go in public markets, schools, malls. Teenagers will only reach a good goal when the vaccine is routine in schools. We have already observed an increase in cases and hospitalized patients. If I know that 1% complicates, at the moment that I have 100 thousand people sick with Covid, 1% will be an important implication in hospitalization”, he said.

The counselor also recalled that many people are doing the antigen self-test and that the numbers of infected must be greater than those recorded by the public service.

“We have no idea how many people are. transmission. Today they prevent the most serious forms”, he declared.

According to a survey by the National Immunization Program (PNI-PE,) completed by 95% of Pernambuco municipalities, approximately 516,443 people have their second dose overdue. Of these, 183,892 did not take a second dose of Astrazeneca, 123,831 of Coronavac and 208,720 of the Pfizer immunizer.

Regarding the booster dose, 629,984 people are overdue. The data are from 112 municipalities (60%), which reported the amount.

In a note, SES-PE reported that the government continues to monitor “permanently and carefully” the evolution of the epidemiological scenario of Covid-19 and that measures to contain the virus are always proportional to the epidemiological moment experienced.

In the statement, SEE-PE reported that the use of mask remains mandatory in schools, health units, pharmacies and public transport, but did not give any forecast of the return of mandatory in other places.

Even so, the secretariat reinforced that it recommends the use of the mask by the population in closed environments in view of the current “time of greater viral circulation, notably with an increase in mild cases”, especially by people with flu symptoms, immunosuppressed patients and the elderly.

SES-PE recalled that it is necessary to keep immunization up to date to avoid serious forms and deaths from Covid-19, since protection is only maintained with the application of booster doses. “In this way, the individual decision not to take or delay the third and fourth doses can impact the increase in cases of Covid-19, putting pressure again on the health network”, he said, in the note.