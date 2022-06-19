In Maurício Souza’s debut, Vasco beats Londrina and ends the round as runner-up in Serie B | Vasco



Published 06/18/2022 17:57

Rio – Coach Maurício Souza achieved a good result in his debut for Vasco da Gama. Despite not having made a great match, Cruzmaltino beat Londrina 1-0, on Saturday afternoon, at Estádio do Café, and will return from Paraná with three points in their bag. Raniel scored the only goal of the match. With the result, the team from Rio de Janeiro overtook Bahia and will end the round in second place in Serie B, with 27 points.

The two teams played a warm game throughout the first half. With difficulties in creating, Vasco had a weak performance and little threatened the goal of Londrina. Cruzmaltino even created a good chance at the beginning, when Getúlio was thrown in the back of the Paraná team’s defense and came face to face with goalkeeper Matheus Nogueira, but ended up finishing very badly. Subsequently, Maurício Souza’s team only came to threaten in a good move by Andrey Santos, towards the end.

Despite having more possession of the ball, Vasco made several collective mistakes, mainly defensive, which were exploited by Londrina. Mirandinha dropped a bomb and even got ink off the crossbar, while Douglas Coutinho forced Thiago Rodrigues to make a good save after Anderson Conceição missed the ball out. The best chance of the team from Paraná came in stoppage time, when Jhonny Lucas received it at the entrance of the area and filled his foot, but the ball exploded on the crossbar and both teams went into the break with zero on the scoreboard.

The conversation with coach Maurício Souza in the locker room had an effect, Vasco came back more consistent and it didn’t take long to open the scoring. Edimar made a good move on the left and crossed to Nenê, who stretched out to deflect. Goalkeeper Matheus Nogueira even manages to make the save, but Raniel, who had just entered, appeared to check and send the ball to the back of the goal.

Despite the good start in the second half, Vasco again made mistakes in the defensive and saw Londrina create chances of danger. The best opportunities happened with Matheus Lucas, who shared with Thiago Rodrigues in the area and saw the ball go over the crossbar, and in a good move by Caprini, who arrived on the left side and hit a cross, but Salatiel couldn’t reach and saw the ball. cross the small area.

In the end, Samuel still received a free-kick in the area to head, but he finished poorly and Thiago Rodrigues made the save with ease. As the hosts were unable to be effective, Cruzmaltino secured the victory by the minimum score

Vasco returns to the field next Friday, at 7 pm, against Operário, in São Januário. The expectation is for a full house once again on the Hill.

LONDON X VASCO

Location: Estadio do Café (PR)

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima

LONDRINA: Matheus Nogueira, Samuel Santos, Saimon, Gustavo Vilar and Eltinho (Felipe Vieira); Luis Mandaca (João Henrique), Jhonny Lucas, Marcinho (Salatiel) and Caprini; Mirandinha (Matheus Lucas) and Douglas Coutinho (Watson). Coach: Adilson Batista.

VASCO: Thiago Rodrigues, Gabriel Dias (Weverton), Anderson Conceição, Juan Quintero and Edimar; Yuri Lara (Zé Gabriel), Andrey Santos and Nenê; Figueiredo (Erick), Gabriel Pec (Matheus Barbosa) and Getúlio (Raniel). Coach: Maurício Souza.

Goals: Raniel (2′ of Q2)

Cards: LEC: Marcinho and Saimon; VAS: Edimar, Weverton, Raniel and Gabriel Pec