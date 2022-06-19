In the rain, Botafogo draws with Fluminense for the Brazilian Women’s A2

Under the rain in Edson Passos, which had its gates closed, the Botafogo drew 0-0 with Fluminense this Saturday and remained undefeated in the Brazilian Women’s Championship A2. The Gloriosas went to four points and jumped to the leadership of Group B, but Bahia can surpass them if they beat Vasco this Sunday.

The classic was played with a lot of wind and a light and insistent rain in Baixada Fluminense, which seems to have affected the match. Both teams created little in the first half. Botafogo had the best chance, in stoppage time: Laura took a risk from afar and goalkeeper Nágila Frutuôso made a great save at the top.

In the second stage, Fluminense scared the ball: at 10 minutes, Drika took a dangerous free-kick and Yasmin made a great save. The game got even more complicated for Botafogo after Káren received the second yellow card and was expelled, at 18, leaving the Gloriosas with one less.

The match was stopped in the 32nd minute due to a very bad fall by goalkeeper Nágila Frutuôso, from Fluminense, who had to be treated in the ambulance. The classic had a good cooling off, but the Fogão still almost came out with the three points. At 49, after a corner, Treyci completed in the area and the reserve goalkeeper Mari avoided the alvinegro goal with a defense.

Botafogo’s upcoming matches

The Gloriosas return to the field only next Sunday to receive the Bahia, at 3 pm, again at the Giulite Coutinho Stadium, in Mesquita. In the next round, on July 10, the match is again against Bahia, but this time away from home.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO 0 X 0 FLUMINENSE

Place: Giulite Coutinho Stadium

Date-Time: 06/18/2022 – 15h

Referee: Tarcizo Pinheiro Caetano (RJ)

Assistants: Guilherme Vogas Tavares (RJ) and Fernanda Vieira do Nascimento (RJ)

Yellow cards: Karen (BOT); Thaini and Ju Oliveira (FLU)

red cards: Káren 18’/2ºT (BOT); Thaini 48’/2ºT (FLU)

goals: –

BOTAFOGO: Yasmin; Bruna (Miriam 19’/2ºT), Thamires, Káren and Sandra; Driely, Vitorinha and Laura (Treyci 25’/2ºT); Mayara Vaz, Juliana (Emily 19’/2ºT) and Kélen (Kamilla 41’/2ºT) – Coach: Gláucio Carvalho.

FLUMINENSE: Nágila Frutuôso (Mari 37’/2ºT); Vilmara Braga, Roberta Santos, Bia Cardoso and Thaini; Maria Luiza (Ju Oliveira 29’/2nd), Bebel and Rivena Gomes; Dan Nunes, Nadine and Drika – Coach: Ricardo Silva.