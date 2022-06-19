Influencer Gui Pagnoncelli dies of cancer in Bahia

Influencer Gui Pagnoncelli (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Known for sharing his treatment routine against a rare stomach cancer, the influencer from Alagoas Gui Pagnoncelli died this Saturday morning (18). He was hospitalized at Teresa De Lisieux Hospital, in Bahia, and the confirmation of death was made by family members through his social media.

“It is with deep regret that we inform you that our warrior left us today. He fought with all his strength, but God’s plans were different,” reads the message, shared with the boy’s more than 500,000 followers.

Pagnoncelli became famous for winning free cancer treatment in the United States after his story went viral in a Facebook group. The trip and treatment required the amount of R$ 50,000 and Gui could not afford this cost. It was then that the Facebook group LDRV gave a helping hand to publicize the case and ended up getting more than double the amount.

One of the group’s participants made a post explaining the young man’s situation and asking that if people could not help with money, they would help by spreading the word. The LDRV has more than 627 thousand members and in less than 48 hours, almost R$ 130 thousand were raised.

The first time Gui Pagnoncelli was diagnosed with stomach cancer was in 2012 and recently, the boy was again diagnosed with adenocarcinoma (an even more aggressive tumor). By the time he got treatment in 2017, his scans indicated his life expectancy was 6 to 8 months.