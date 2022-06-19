Influencer shocks fans by showing body transformation a year after quitting alcohol – Monet

+



Australian influencer Kurt Coleman took to Instagram to show the evolution of his body in just one year and detailed life without alcohol in the period. The massive transformation shocked the 25-year-old’s fans.

The information was published by Kurt this Saturday (18). He began by explaining that he became ill and ended up in the hospital after drinking a few glasses of wine and discovered that he had a health problem; so he decided to change his life.

“A YEAR WITHOUT ALCOHOL TODAY… A year ago I got sick from drinking a few glasses of wine and the next day I ended up in the hospital and found out I have pancreatitis, caused by my teenage drinking since I was 13,” he detailed.

Pancreatitis is an inflammation of the pancreas mainly caused by excessive alcohol consumption.

He said he barely had a drink on the day in question last year before he got sick. “I have since transformed my health to ensure that I never get sick out of the blue or have to go to the hospital again,” he says. “But now, after a year of not drinking, I realize that nobody needs it and it’s crazy how normalized it is. I have so much to say about it and so many bad experiences I’ve had with drinking.”

In a follow-up post (see the end of the text), he shows the transformation of his body in shirtless photos with just one year difference. “After leaving the hospital in the photo on the left I was so skinny. I couldn’t even open a jar of peanut butter. So a year later I’m proud because I’ve worked really hard on myself to get to this point and now I want to help others and share my experiences. But yes, I feel very beautiful and healthy,” he celebrates.

Followers were shocked at the difference and celebrated with Kurt in the comments. “You look awesome! Congratulations on getting your health back,” wrote one. “Stronger, healthier and much prettier,” said another. “I’ve been alcohol free for over 4 years too! So good,” said a third.

Influencer Kurt Coleman: 2021 vs. 2022 (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

In a post published on Monday (13), Kurt revealed that he was addicted to indoor tanning and that he couldn’t live without it – he celebrated the end of that habit. “It’s sad to think now that for most of my life I wouldn’t leave the house without a fake tan. I thought I loved myself a lot back then, but obviously not, because I needed that tan to feel better.”

“Now I’ve finally beaten my suntan addiction because I love myself even more like a pale dog,” he joked.

