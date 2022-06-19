Insects invade abandoned properties in the Pinheiro neighborhood and cause diseases

Those who still live in Pinheiro, a neighborhood seriously affected by mining activities, live with an uncomfortable and dangerous presence: insects. One of them is the cause of diseases such as dengue, zika and chikungunya, the Aedes aegypti.

In times of rain, the proliferation of the mosquito worries authorities and makes the number of sick people in the capital skyrocket.

In a note, the Health Department of Maceió informs that the control of vectors of the Aedes aegypti mosquito in the unoccupied area of ​​Pinheiro is the responsibility of Braskem, which must inform the secretary about the control actions being carried out in the place.

“The work of the Municipal Health Department takes place in the surrounding areas, with home visits by endemic agents to identify breeding sites, guide residents and apply insecticides in places where there are larvae”, informs the Health Department of Maceió.

Braskem, in a statement, said that it continues to carry out pest control work in neighborhoods affected by the geological phenomenon in Maceió and that from Monday to Saturday professionals from two specialized companies, hired by Braskem, work in streets, squares, land and properties. that are sprayed or sprayed to control rodents, scorpions, cockroaches, ants, mosquitoes and insects in general.