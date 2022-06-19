Inter draws with Corinthians and remains in the leadership of the Brasileirão

The Girls Coloradas went to São Paulo to face Corinthians for the thirteenth round of the women’s Brasileirão. The duel at Fazendinha ended in a tie at 1 to 1. With that, Colorado will continue in the provisional lead and will need to dry Palmeiras, who face CRESPPOM away from home.

As it has done in recent games, Inter came out ahead of the São Paulo team. After the referee scored a penalty, Millene took over the charge and scored the goal for the alvinegras. However, there was no time for the red-hot celebration, as in the next move, Jhennifer left everything the same for the home team.

In the second stage, the plot followed and both teams went in search of victory. However, Maurício Salgado’s team was more imposing and came very close to winning, but ended up stopping in the interventions of goalkeeper Paty, who was one of the best on the field. The clearest chance of the colorado victory came in the 37th minute of the second half, when Bruna Benites took advantage of a corner kick and stamped the crossbar.

Girls Coloradas continue to lead the Brasilreirão

With the tie, the girls reached the mark of nine unbeaten games and are now preparing to face Santos in Porto Alegre. In addition, Salgado’s team holds the provisional lead in the competition.

Check out the penalty goal converted by Millene: