Interpreter of the first Maria Bruaca, Ângela Leal recalls ‘Pantanal’, explains separation from TV and talks about her granddaughter, daughter of Leandra Leal

The first version of ‘Pantanal’ appeared in Manchete in 1990. At the time, Ângela Leal played Maria Bruaca. The actress has been away from soap operas since 2013, when she made ‘Dona Xepa’ (Photo: Reproduction)

Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) is stealing the show in the “Pantanal” remake, but the character’s success is far from new. In the first version of the novel, in 1990, the submissive woman who turned around after discovering her husband’s second family also stood out. Even so, Ângela Leal, the original interpreter, sees differences in the perception of viewers from that time and today:

– A lot of things have changed since then, starting with the fact that the internet didn’t even exist. At that time, the 43-year-old woman was considered old. Bruaca is the result of a period in which structural prejudice was established. So, the noun Bruaca became a mockery, an adjective like the bichinha, the chicken, the piranha, those things that structural prejudice allowed. And, for me, it’s a great happiness to realize that after 32 years society evolves in many aspects of this matter. I’m sure that Bruaca at that time contributed a lot to the struggle of women. For machismo, for homarada, Bruaca became a piranha when she turned around. The women were given an electric shock. Imagine the discomfort that was “a Bruaca” with her husband watching the soap opera together, at that time? I got a lot of letters from women who wanted to talk about it, women who were coming together to discuss these topics. Most women at that time were Bruaca. Today, they still exist, but less so. And the fight is clearer. So much so that the public mostly supports it.

The actress explains that not even Benedito Ruy Barbosa, the author, predicted that Maria Bruaca would have such a prominent role in the story:

– Benedito said that Bruaca was the only character in the soap opera that had escaped from his hands. Which is normal for an author writing a novel. When he called me to do it, Bruaca was defined as a submissive woman who would discover the betrayal and go crazy. But it wasn’t clear how or which way she was going to go, if she was going to be crying in the corners or whatever. And he made a very incredible turnaround, all of a sudden, he put Bruaca in very difficult situations. She becomes a teapot, then goes to Juma’s tapera. All this made the character emblematic. I feel very proud to have made this Bruaca. She fulfills my desire, as an actress, to work for the good of society.

At the time, the Pantanal was such an unexplored region that the cast did not have the dimension of the success it was:

– We were very isolated, we hardly came to Rio. Then, we realized when we were going to travel, we were at the airport, etc. It wasn’t Globo, it was Manchete, so we couldn’t imagine that the result would be like that. Benedito still castrates me Alcides (Angelo Antonio). This chapter, if you research, I think it was the biggest Ibope of the soap opera. It was eight hours of recording, 32 years ago. We didn’t have all these resources. This scene almost breaks Manchete’s phone. There were people going to the station door to say he couldn’t do that to poor Bruaca. And it was really shocking. He was neutered, Tenório showed his penis and in the end he appeared saying he hadn’t cut it. I imagine they do it differently this time, a small cut or something, because it really got messed up.

With so much success and positive repercussion, Ângela considers the role the main one of her career and says that she helped to create certain aspects of the character, as Isabel Teixeira well observed in her interview for the site:

– I am very grateful to Benedito for giving me the opportunity to play this emblematic role. Of course, interpretation matters a lot. Isabel is excellent too. She has a charm, a malemolence. Mine was a little harder, more serious. There was one thing I did differently. In the beginning, when she was alone, she looked around and smoked in secret. It was already a hint of what she could become, to show that she was somehow prevaricating. She had a burst of laughter too, which she used a little out of turn. She had a joy in that life. I had no problem with that, until she found out that her life was a joke. And she starts playing the boss, teasing the pedestrians, it’s fun. But when she has sex with Levi, I desperately leave for the shower in tears, out of regret. This was not in the text, it was my suggestion in agreement with the direction. That in the end even strengthens the thing that Alcides is really a true love. With him, she has no regrets.

Currently, the actress is dedicated to the Rival Refit theater, run by her family:

– I’m taking care of the theater, taking very good care of my comorbidities (she had cancer and had a heart attack), family, things I never had much time to do. And it’s a good size. I like to say that I’m not an actress anymore. I only do one thing or another when Leandra (Loyal, your daughter) convinces me. I made her movie, and now I’ve recorded her series, “Life Ahead”. Just because she asked me to do it, mother to daughter. If there was a pixie dust that could be thrown at us and, when we opened our eyes, we were already ready, made up and on the set to record, then I was in. But waiting hours, having to dress, do makeup, I don’t have that desire anymore. Working at Rival Refit fills me up a lot and gives me a taste of great victory. It’s 88 years old, a heritage of the city.

Leandra Leal, by the way, is a source of pride for Ângela, who is full of praise:

– It’s a joy to have you as a daughter. Not only for her quality as an actress, but also as a person, for her attitudes. What more will I want from life? And he even gave me my little candy, with whom I enjoy my time now too. I have two great victories in life, my daughter and the theater.

Leandra’s debut in soap operas was precisely in “Pantanal” and thanks to her mother. She lived the daughter of Juma (Cristiana Oliveira):

– I came up with the idea. I was in Cuiabá and I called all of Manchete until I convinced everyone. I even talked to Adolfo Bloch. It was the most exciting thing for me to be able to introduce that world to my daughter. And she did it so cute, even with an accent. For an 8-year-old, living it all, bathing in the river, playing in nature, I imagine it was quite an experience.

