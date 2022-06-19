invest in calming foods that improve sleep

Even for those who have a super hectic life, the body asks for a moment of rest. However, always resorting to medicines and tranquilizers is not good, and can make you very sick in the future. However, in contrast, there is a much more healthy and beneficial to your body to make it rest naturally. In this regard, studies related to foods that result in improved sleep have emerged.

To learn more about these foods that will make you sleep bettercheck out the full article!

Natural tranquilizers: know all about them

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 40% of Brazilians suffer from some type of difficulty sleeping. However, lack of sleep can cause serious damage to health, such as anxiety, depression, obesity and even cardiovascular disease.

In view of this, investing in alternative ways to ensure a good time of sleep is a great way to keep your rest up to date.

If you’re feeling restless as you lie down to sleep, a good food might be a whole grain mix. They encourage the production of insulin, which helps neural pathways get tryptophan, an amino acid that works as a sedative for the brain.

Rich in potassium, an essential mineral for ensuring a sound night’s sleep, bananas also contain tryptophan and magnesium, serving as a natural sedative.

They are also sources of tryptophan. In addition, they still serve as suppliers of magnesium to the body, a substance that helps combat the effects of the stress hormone.

Oats are rich in melatonin, a hormone popularly known as the sleep hormone. This substance helps in the quality of sleep, to sleep more and faster.

Famous for its calming herb, drinking a cup of this caffeine-free tea before going to bed could be just what you need to ensure you get great sleep.