Joe Biden falls during a bike ride, but doesn’t get hurt – News

O United States President Joe Bidenfell off a bicycle this Saturday (18), while stopping to greet supporters during a weekend trip to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

He doesn’t seem to have been hurt and got up right away. “I’m fine,” Biden, 79, said after the fall, which took place in front of the press. “My foot got stuck,” she said.

The president, who was wearing a helmet, claimed that his bike’s footpegs had to be removed after his foot got stuck before he could stabilize.

Afterwards, Biden spent several minutes talking to the people who had gathered to watch him ride his bike.

Biden and the first lady, Jill Biden, were finishing an early morning bike ride in the Gordons Pond region of coastal Delaware. They celebrated 45 years of marriage on Friday.

The White House said no medical attention was needed.

“As the president said, his foot got stuck on the pedal when dismounting and he is fine,” said a White House official, who asked not to be named. “The president is excited to spend the rest of the day with his family.”





Copyright © Thomson Reuters.