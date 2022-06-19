Joe Biden falls off his bicycle during a walk on a beach in the United States; watch

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Joe Biden falls off his bicycle during a walk on a beach in the United States; watch 3 Views

The American leader, now 79, suffered the accident while stopping to talk to supporters and some journalists.

REUTERS/Elizabeth FrantzJoe Biden, President of the United States, fell during a tour
Joe Biden, President of the United States, fell during a tour

president of United Statesthe democrat Joe Biden fell this Saturday, the 18th, while trying to get off his bike during a ride through Cape Henlopen State Park, near his beach house in the State of Delaware – he was accompanied by his wife, First Lady Jill Biden. The American leader, now 79, suffered the accident while stopping to talk to supporters and some journalists. Despite the scare, the US president immediately said “he is fine” and explained that he got his foot on the bike pedal. THE White House, promptly advised that no medical attention was needed. “As the president said, his foot got stuck on the pedal when dismounting and he is fine. Biden is excited to spend the rest of the day with his family,” he said.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Find out the new profile of those hospitalized with the disease

A change in the profile of patients hospitalized with covid-19 this year is the highlight …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved