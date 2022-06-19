Joe Biden falls off his bicycle during a walk on a beach in the United States; watch

The American leader, now 79, suffered the accident while stopping to talk to supporters and some journalists.

REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

president of United Statesthe democrat Joe Biden fell this Saturday, the 18th, while trying to get off his bike during a ride through Cape Henlopen State Park, near his beach house in the State of Delaware – he was accompanied by his wife, First Lady Jill Biden. The American leader, now 79, suffered the accident while stopping to talk to supporters and some journalists. Despite the scare, the US president immediately said “he is fine” and explained that he got his foot on the bike pedal. THE White House, promptly advised that no medical attention was needed. “As the president said, his foot got stuck on the pedal when dismounting and he is fine. Biden is excited to spend the rest of the day with his family,” he said.