José Leôncio de Pantanal is the nephew of a famous actor

Marcos Palmeira is the protagonist of the new version of wetland. the actor lives José Leoncio in the plot by Bruno Luperi, currently shown by Globo.

In addition to being cast in the remake, the actor was also in the soap opera da Manchete, shown in 1990. On that occasion, he played Thaddeustoday the role of José Loreto.

The veteran has one of his best TV moments. However, he has already stood out in many productions, with several prominent characters.

Renowned actor, Palmeira comes from a family of artists. He is the filmmaker’s son Zelito Vianaone of the most cult in the country, partner of Glauber Rocha, who was one of the greatest professionals in Cinema.

Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) and José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) in Pantanal

famous actor’s nephew

Few people know, but Marcos Palmeira is the nephew of Chico Anysio. The talented comedian, one of the greatest in Brazil, was Zelito’s brother. To give you an idea, the actor debuted on TV in one of the veteran’s programs.

Chico appeared in several works in the Globe. He passed away in 2012, aged 80. Marcos often honors his uncle on his social media. “I owe my acting life to him. Chico was my biggest critic, my biggest fan and my biggest idol”said in an interview.

Chico Anysio at Professor Raimundo’s School

A relative of Chico, Marcos Palmeira is a cousin of actors Bruno Mazzeo and Nizo Neto. On the other hand, the family is also made up of director Cininha de Paula, mother of actress Maria Maya.

To complete, José Leôncio de Pantanal was married to the director Amora Mautner. It was she who convinced the actor to star in the soap opera Cama de Gato, shown in 2009.