José Loreto shows reunion with daughter with Débora and moves: “beautiful”

José Loreto records a charming moment with his four-year-old daughter

The actor José Loreto proved to all his followers that the famous phrase “traveling is good, but coming back is even better”, is really true. He returned to Rio de Janeiro after several days away from home. Upon his return, he insisted on meeting up with his daughter, little Bella.

The artist has only one heiress. The girl is the result of his former relationship with the actress. Deborah Birth. The famous They were together for about seven years. The marriage ended in 2019, when the daughter was just a baby. At the time, the end was marked by many rumors and controversies.

Now, both of them value a good coexistence for the creation of Bella. The custody of the child, who is four years old, was shared between the parents. A short time later, José Loreto built a house in the same condominium where Débora lives with her daughter, making socializing even easier.

The artist is on the air remake of the soap opera “Pantanal”, shown on TV Globo. In the plot, he gives life to the pawn Tadeu. Much of the feuilleton’s scenes were recorded in Mato Grosso do Sul. During his days away, the famous dad used technology to get around the longing for his little one, making video calls to chat with Bella.

The return home was marked by a lot of emotion. In addition to the end of a cycle that will certainly mark the life of each professional who was part of the cast. “Bringing a sound with the best host in the Pantanal… Almir Sater, thank you so much for teaching us, moving us and enchanting us!!! We continue Tocando em Frente”, wrote Loreto in one of her publications, before leaving.

Back at home, the reunion with little Bella was full of cuddles and cuteness. In a record shared on the artist’s social networks, they appear hugging each other. “I love you more! I love you more than anything in this life. Do you love me?” asks the father. The little girl immediately replies: “Yes!”. The actor asks, “How much do you love me?” The little girl gives an answer that makes Dad laugh: “The size of everything”, Bella assured.

Father and daughter are spending a few days in a luxury hotel in Rio. The five-star accommodation is in Santa Teresa. “I landed in Rio and came straight to celebrate my dad’s birthday in this paradise that I love so much”, he captioned José Loretoby showing beautiful pictures with her daughter.

“What a delight to be together with the ones we love. Best of luck to you”, congratulated a fan. Another cheered: “Long live! Family health”. One guaranteed: “Moments like this don’t come at a price. Family is everything”. And yet another defined: “You are beautiful”.

