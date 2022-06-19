judicial reorganization plan was approved by the US Justice

Latam issued a statement on Saturday night, 18, informing that the Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York in the United States approved the judicial reorganization plan presented by the airline in its reorganization process in the USA (where the procedure is named of Chapter 11).

The company intends to finish the recovery process in the second half of this year. The plan meets the legal requirements of the United States and Chile.

In the coming months, the company intends to obtain approval for the registration of shares and securities in the securities registry of the Chilean Financial Market Commission (CMF) and the implementation of the respective preemptive rights periods for the offering of shares and convertible securities to current shareholders.

Once the objectives are achieved, the company intends to follow the recovery plan, presented in November 2021: injection of US$ 8.19 billion into the group through a combination of new capital, convertible bonds and debt.

According to the company, this includes financing of $5.4 billion secured by major shareholders (Delta Air Lines, Qatar Airways and Grupo Cueto) and major Latam creditors (i.e. creditors represented by the Ad Hoc group of LATAM Creditors). Latam Parent and certain local bondholders).