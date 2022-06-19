Know the signs and symptoms of hyperglycemia

Today we will tell you which are the main signs and symptoms of hyperglycemia, that is, when the levels of sugar (glucose) are very high in the blood. In this sense, it is important that you know this information, as hyperglycemia can be an indication of diabetesa silent disease, but one that can lead to death.

What usually causes hyperglycemia?

Hyperglycemia, in short, is when the level of glucose in the bloodstream is above the established normal values. For example, fasting blood glucose, which is one of the main routine blood tests, should be up to 99 mg/dL, and levels above that could indicate diabetes.

As for the causes, blood glucose can be above the reference values ​​due to diet, obesity, underlying diseases or even as a consequence of the use of some medications, such as corticosteroids.

Main signs and symptoms of hyperglycemia: Know how to identify

The urge to urinate too often, excessive hunger and excessive thirst are the main symptoms, known as the three “Ps” (polyuria, polyphagia and polydipsia, respectively). In addition, the appearance of dark spots in the folds of the neck, fingers and arms can also indicate hyperglycemia.

In addition, excessive tiredness, weight loss, difficulty healing, blurred vision can also be related to excess blood sugar. In more severe cases, the kidneys can be compromised, causing chronic kidney disease. For this reason, stay tuned and do routine exams to monitor your blood glucose.

Main tests to monitor blood glucose

The main test to find out how blood sugar is doing is fasting blood glucose, but there are some other tests that can and should be performed if there is a change in this first one, in order to check if there is diabetes already installed.

In this sense, glycated hemoglobin is a great test to find out how blood glucose has behaved in the last three months, since the fasting measurement only gives the result referring to the moment it is taken.

Another test that can be performed is postprandial blood glucose, that is, after 2 hours of food intake, to find out if sugar levels are within accepted values ​​or if they remain very high.

