Know the two options to watch the game between Corinthians and Gois this Sunday

Corinthians and Goiás face each other this Sunday afternoon, for the Brazilian Championship. The match will be held at Neo Química Arena and will feature Fiel, but will also be broadcast twice on TV.

The first of the options is in the open grid, in which the transmission is from the Rede Globo, but only the states of São Paulo, Goiás, Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul will be served. In this channel, the narration is by Cléber Machado and the comments by Caio Ribeiro, Paulo Nunes and Salvio Spinola.

On closed TV, the Premiere is responsible for the game, showing the duel throughout Brazil. The channel, it is worth remembering, also works in the pay per view. In it, the narration is by Odinei Ribeiro and the commentary by Alexandre Lozetti and Richarlyson.

There is still the possibility to follow everything from the game through Meu Timão. The portal covers pre-, during and post-game on three different platforms. Check out:

Real-time narration: starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 3pm, with pre-game information, exclusive commentary and up-to-the-minute updates;

transmission in Youtube: starts at 1pm with pre-game, live narration and post-game;

transmission in Glue, Faithful: the narration starts at 12:00 and the journalists Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli bring all the information directly from the stadium;

Corinthians has the chance to draw on points with rival Palmeiras and share the leadership of the competition with the alviverde team. That’s because the Barra Funda team already has 25 points, but only enters the field on Monday night, against São Paulo.

