know what to consume and what to avoid on a daily basis

certain foods they can be better or worse for your health, depending on the blood type of the person ingesting them. Therefore, today we are going to tell you what food should be like for those who have type O blood. Read on and learn what you should avoid, as well as what you prefer to benefit your body.

Does a diet for every blood type exist?

THE blood type diet refers to a type of diet in which food should be consumed according to the individual’s blood group, that is, A, B, AB or O. In addition, such a diet must be associated with the practice of physical exercises, also specific to blood type, which can improve digestion process and metabolism.

What should the diet be like for those who are part of the O blood group?

Because they are easier to digest all types of meat, as well as fat, food for blood group O, also known as “hunters”, can be rich in foods of animal origin. On the other hand, it is better to avoid foods that contain gluten.

The most suitable foods, therefore, are these: beef, whiting, salmon, halibut, lamb, cod, free-range egg, spinach, peas, lettuce, broccoli, avocado, figs, walnuts, ginger, black plum, mint and tea -green.

Neutral foods, which can be consumed without harm, are: turkey, shrimp, chicken, tuna, mozzarella, zucchini, watercress, yams, goat cheese, peas, chickpeas, pineapples, bananas, pears, white rice and wholegrain, mango, garlic, apple, persimmon, white and red wine, rosemary and cocoa.

On the other hand, some foods should be consumed in moderation. They are: bacon, pork, ham, milk, yogurt, smoked salmon, eggplant, kale, cabbage, oranges, melons, lentils, strawberries, peanuts, sugars and soft drinks.

scientific evidence

It should be noted that the blood type diet is not supported by scientific evidence. Therefore, it is always recommended to seek follow-up with a nutritionist to carry out an assessment of the nutritional status and an individualized food plan, according to the health characteristics of each person.

