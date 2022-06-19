Learn how to cancel purchases made with the Nubank card

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

PayPal partners to facilitate electronic payments

Many Brazilians are afraid of online shopping with a credit card, as they believe that it is not possible to cancel or return the product. This is a mistake, since by law, the consumer has up to 7 days to withdraw from the purchase.

Therefore, if you purchased something and regretted it, it is your right to cancel the purchase and get your money back in full. In this sense, we show in this post how to cancel Nubank credit card purchases.

First, it is important to note that each company has its own criteria for returning values ​​when the purchase is cancelled.

In addition, the 7-day period is different if the product is damaged or has been defective. So pay attention to what each company says about the rules. So, if you received something that wasn’t what you expected or if you didn’t like the product, you can return it.

How to cancel purchases on Nubank credit card

First, know that to cancel a purchase on the Nubank card, it is necessary to request the service at the store where it was made. As mentioned above, it is the company that determines how to proceed to return the product and provide the chargeback.

Therefore, if the company does not respond to your request, you can contact Nubank. However, you will have to gather evidence (such as prints or emails, for example) that you tried to contact the store to cancel the purchase and got no response.

By doing this, Nubank will contest the store, showing that there is something wrong with that charge. However, who gives the final verdict on the situation is the flag of your card.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that this process can take up to 3 months to be resolved. So if you win, your money will be refunded via the invoice. On the other hand, if the store expires, the invoice will remain with that charge until paid.

Image: Miguel Lagoa / shutterstock.com