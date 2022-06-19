Learn how to transfer the FGTS to the Nubank account

Workers with up to R$1,000 from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) received the money in the Social Digital Savings Account. The calendar ended on June 15th and values ​​can be moved until December of this year. see how transfer the money to the Nubank account.

The extraordinary loot was released on April 18 for those born in January. The money can be used to pay bills, bank slips, PIX, or be transferred to other banks.

Learn how to transfer the FGTS to Nubank

Through the FGTS application, the worker can check the account statement and know the total balance. The limit for extraordinary withdrawals is up to BRL 1,000.

To transfer the FGTS to Nubank is very simple. The first step is to download the Caixa Tem app and follow these steps:

login with CPF and password in the Caixa Tem app;

go to the “Pix” option;

then click on “Pix Key”;

select the type of Pix key registered at Nubank;

enter your key and click on “Continue”;

then just choose the amount and transfer, clicking on “Continue”;

remember to choose the date for the transfer and confirm that all data is correct.

The money falls into the Nubank account automatically. You can save money, pay bills, invest. Anyway, use it however you want.

And there’s more. If you received the FGTS money and you have no intention of doing anything with it, don’t worry. At the end of the movement period, in December, the amount is returned to the FGTS account without any damage to the worker.