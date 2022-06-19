Leonardo’s maid is direct and opens the singer’s intimacy: “He hides”

Leonardo’s maid is direct on social media and makes it clear what it’s like to work daily next to the countryman in his mansion

On the afternoon of this Friday (17), Poliana Rocha surprised his followers on social media by opening a question box. That’s because, unlike the times she gives details about her personal life, she decided to put her maid, Abbey Cardosoto answer questions sent by fans.

At first, she was asked if she had ever been scolded by her mother. Zé Felipe during the years that he is working in the house of the famous. Directly, she said that the journalist is cute to the extreme, even when she needs to give him some information or ask him for something.

“Never. Whenever she wants to say something she leaves the most affectionate note in the world and still calls me love”, said Abbey. Then she threw open the messiest of the couple.

“Leo is messier, Poli is organized. She takes her clothes off, leaves everything folded, now Léo steps on her [na roupa] and leave it where it is”he explained. “Does Leo make fun of you a lot?”wanted to know another netizen.

“Leo makes fun of me a lot. He calls me a mare’s belly, a broken belly, he says I eat his trains everything, hides his sleeves, and there’s a mango tree here in the backyard”revealed Leonardo and Poliana Rocha’s maid.

