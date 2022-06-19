Lineup: Athletico makes three changes to face Coritiba; Vitinho is vetoed by the DM | athletico-pr

Athletico will have three changes to face the coritiba on Sunday, at 4 pm, at Couto Pereira, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. Already the attacker Vitinho was vetoed for feeling the same injury.

Atletiba will broadcast from RPC (to the whole of Paraná) and Real Time on ge, with exclusive videos.

The news in the starting lineup are left-back Pedrinho and midfielders Erick and Pablo Siles. They enter the vacancies of Abner (suspended), Hugo Moura (suspended) and Matheus Fernandes (option), respectively.

Siles is the big surprise in the choice of coach Luiz Felipe Scolari. He has not been on the field since May 22, when he played in the final stretch of the match against Caracas, for Libertadores. The other game with the coach was against Fluminense, for 30 minutes.

Already the attacker Vitinho, who returned from injury precisely against Corinthians in the last round, felt his thigh again after entering the second stage. He is embezzled for about two weeks. That is, until the end of your loan agreement.

On loan from Dynamo Kiev, Vitinho returned to Hurricane in early April due to Ukraine’s conflict with Russia. He accepted a salary reduction to sign with the Brazilian club. The striker and Athletico have a verbal agreement until the end of 2022, but the release of the Ukrainian team remains.

A likely lineup has: Benedict; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Nico Hernández and Pedrinho; Pablo Siles, Erick and David Terans; Cuello, Marcelo Cirino and Pablo.

Defender Thiago Heleno, midfielder Christian and midfielder Marlos are still in transition in the medical department. The forward Canobbio is undergoing treatment on his ankle to be available next week, for the Copa do Brasil, against Bahia.

With 18 points, Athletico is fourth in the Brasileirão. O Drilling return to the field against coritiba on Sunday, at 4 pm, at Couto Pereira, for the 13th round of Serie A.