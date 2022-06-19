Lineup: São Paulo will have nine absences against Palmeiras | Sao Paulo

This Sunday, São Paulo closed the preparation for this Monday’s classic, at 8 pm (GMT), against Palmeiras, for the 13th round of the Brasileirão. The activity confirmed that coach Rogério Ceni will have nine absences for the game at Morumbi.

In addition to Walce, who has not played for two years and is still undergoing rehabilitation, the coaching staff does not include Andrés Colorado, Talles Costa, Gabriel Sara, Alisson, Nikão, Luan and Caio, all undergoing treatment for physical problems.

The winger Moreira, recovered from a sprained left ankle, traveled to defend the Portuguese under-18 team and is out of the relationship for this Monday’s classic.

Of the group delivered to the medical department, Luan and Caio are the ones who generate the most care. The midfielder and forward will undergo surgery this week to correct a left thigh injury and a serious knee problem, respectively.

On the field, Ceni divided the cast into two groups for a dispute that worked on muscle explosion, speed and technique. Afterwards, the coaching staff did a tactical activity, followed by an offensive and defensive set-piece practice.

With many absences, Tricolor should enter the field with: Jandrei; Diego Costa, Arboleda and Léo; Igor Vinicius (Rafinha), Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor, Patrick (Pablo Maia) and Reinaldo (Welington); Luciano and Calleri.

Defeated by Botafogo last Thursday, São Paulo seeks to stay close to the fight for the first four places.

Sixth in the table with 18 points, Tricolor has the chance to reduce the distance to the leader Palmeiras, who is at seven points.

