list brings the engines of the weakest hatches in Brazil

The search for a new car is not always about economy or style. Engine power is also a very important decision factor for consumers. Therefore, we decided to list the weakest hatch cars in Brazil, according to information from the manufacturers themselves.

Almost all the weakest hatches in Brazil have a 1.0 engine

As expected, practically all the weakest hatchback models in Brazil have 1.0 mode, with the exception of an electric vehicle and a single 1.6 model. However, among them all, the Renault Stepway 1.6 is the most powerful, with an engine capable of producing 116 hp.

All other vehicles can be called the traditional “mil”, as the 1.0s of the past were known. This feature not only takes power from the car, but gives a much greater economy compared to the others.

In this way, low consumption ends up generating the side effect of low power. It may be that to run in the city, you don’t need a super strong and fast engine. However, on highways, overtaking is difficult and it seems that the car does not yield, especially on the way up.

Check out which are the weakest hatches in Brazil?

1 – JAC E-JS1 – 62 hp

2 – Renault Kwid E-Tech – 65 hp

3 – Renault Kwid 1.0 – 68 hp

4 – Peugeot 208 1.0, Fiat Mobi 1.0 and Fiat Argo 1.0 – 71 hp

5 – Hyundai HB20 1.0 and Volkswagen Polo 1.0 – 75 hp

6 – Volkswagen Gol 1.0 – 77 hp

7 – Chevrolet Onix 1.0 – 78 hp

8 – Renault Sandero 1.0 – 79 hp

9 – Toyota Yaris Hatch 1.5 – 105 hp

10 – Renault Stepway 1.6 – 115 hp

As mentioned earlier, having a low power does not summarize the characteristics of a vehicle as a whole. Even the weakest hatchbacks in Brazil can provide comfort, good finishing, economy and great satisfaction for the drivers who own them.

