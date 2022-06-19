Lotofácil, contest 2,550: three bets match the 15 numbers and earn R$ 1.45 million each | lotteries

Three bets matched the 15 numbers of Lotofácil’s 2,550 contest, held on Saturday night (18) in São Paulo. Each one will receive R$ 1,450,951.44.

The winners are from Lauro de Freitas (BA), Belém (PA) and São Paulo (SP).

See the numbers drawn: 01 – 02 – 06 – 07 – 09 – 10 – 12 – 13 – 17 – 18 – 20 – 21 – 23 – 24 – 25.

14 hits: 433 winning bets; each one will receive R$ 1,390.98;

433 winning bets; each one will receive R$ 1,390.98; 13 hits: 15,580 winning bets; each one will receive R$ 25;

15,580 winning bets; each one will receive R$ 25; 12 hits: 175,272 winning bets; each one will receive R$ 10;

175,272 winning bets; each one will receive R$ 10; 11 hits: 927,859 winning bets; each one will receive R$ 5

The next contest (2,551) will be on Monday (20). The prize will be R$ 1.5 million.

To bet on Lotofácil

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

At Lotofácil, the player marks between 15 and 20 numbers, among the 25 available on the wheel, and wins a prize if he hits 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers.

The bettor can also let the system choose the numbers by means of the ‘little surprise’, or compete with the same bet for 3, 6, 12, 18 or 24 consecutive contests by means of the ‘stubborn’.

The minimum bet, 15 numbers, costs BRL 2.50 and the draws are held from Monday to Saturday at 20:00.