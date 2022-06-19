Love actor dies at 91

the french actor Jean-Louis Trintignantbest known to contemporary audiences for his role in Love, in Michael Haneke, died at the age of 91. The actor’s wife Marianne confirmed the news to Agence France-Presse. [via Variety]not to mention the cause of death.

Trintignant played the husband who bravely faces his wife’s degenerative disease (Emmanuelle Riva) in the 2012 film, which was nominated for five Oscars. Despite missing out on the Academy Award, Trintignant won the César, the French equivalent of the Oscar, for the role.

It was the actor’s only win at the award, after four other nominations, for The Woman of My Life (1986), The Brotherhood is Red (1994), fiesta (1995) and Those Who Love Will Take the Train (1998).

Trintignant also collected awards on the European festival circuit, winning best actor at Cannes for Z (1969), classic by Costa-Gavras; and in Berlin for L’Homme Qui Ment (1968).

Other prominent roles in his filmography include And God Created Woman (1956), from Roger Vadim; One Man, One Woman (1966), from Claude Lelouch; and Stranger than Fiction (2006), one of his rare Hollywood appearances.



Trintignant also tried his hand at steering twice, in a devil’s day (1973) and Le Maitre Nageur (1979). His last movie appearance was in The Best Years of a Life (2019), again under the direction of Lelouch.

The actor is survived by his wife and son Vincent, also an actor and director.

