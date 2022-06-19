Luciano Szafir gets worse, returns to hospital and family receives latest news

Luciano Szafir had worsening health and had to be hospitalized again

Luciano Szafir he was hospitalized for a few days over the last few weeks, all to deal with colostomy-related problems. After being discharged, the actor returned home and caused joy in family and fans, however, on the night of last Friday, June 17, the veteran had a worsening in his health and needed to receive medical treatment again.

After feeling unwell, Luciano Szafir was rushed to the Vera Cruz hospital in Campinas. At first, the heartthrob had an intestinal subocclusion and underwent a battery of tests, according to Léo Dias. With the famous hospitalized, the doctors who are taking care of the case released a note and updated the actor’s family with the latest news about his condition.

+ Bald, widow of Gugu Liberato appears next to her daughter in farewell and confirms the outcome: “From that day”

“Luciano is still recovering from the complex surgery he had recently and had an intestinal subocclusion on Friday afternoon. He had to be hospitalized to fast and rest his bowels so he can get back to working properly. It’s fine, stable but still no discharge forecast”, revealed the doctor André Brandalise, who takes care of the artist.

+ Simaria detonates Simone’s incompetence, exhaustion and even the end of the duo: “We are going to have a solo career”

After 28 days of fighting and hospitalization, Luciano Szafir’s family is called to the hospital for news Nowadays gives the worst news of Luciano Szafir and Beth Szafir’s appeal is exposed: “I can’t lose my son” After 15 days of hospitalization, Luciano Szafir’s family is summoned to hospital and news confirms: “It didn’t work”

It is worth noting that the new hospitalization takes place, days after Luciano Szafir celebrated that he had left the hospital, where he was hospitalized for almost a month: “It was hard times, but I am here, firm and strong and missing my family. Thank you all for once again sending me this positive current. I can’t thank you for so much love and affection that I received and receive daily”, celebrated the heartthrob at the time.