Luciano Szafir is hospitalized after colostomy bag removal

Actor Luciano Szafir, 53, was hospitalized again after undergoing surgery to remove his colostomy bag. In contact with splashthe artist’s press office informed that he has remained at the Vera Cruz hospital, in Campinas (SP), since yesterday.

“I was feeling uncomfortable and decided to go to the hospital,” explained the artist’s team. André Brandalise, the doctor responsible for monitoring the actor’s condition.

“Luciano is still recovering from the complex surgery he had recently and presented on Friday afternoon a picture of intestinal subocclusion”, explained the specialist.

Intestinal subocclusion, also known as intestinal obstruction, occurs when there is interference with the impulses that take the fecal cake towards the anus, impairing or interrupting the transit in the intestine. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) presented a similar picture in January this year.

“The actor had to be hospitalized to fast and give rest to the intestine. That way, the organ will be able to function normally again”, added André Brandalise.

Luciano Szafir’s team reinforces that, according to the analysis of the doctor in charge, the condition is considered stable, but there is still no forecast of discharge.

The colostomy bag was applied to Luciano Szafir’s abdominal wall ten months ago due to complications from covid-19. He paraded with a medical instrument at São Paulo Fashion Week in December 2021.

complications of covid

Szafir was diagnosed with covid-19 for the first time in February 2021. The second time, in July 2021, he stayed in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of the Copa Star hospital in Rio de Janeiro. He was transferred to the scene after being admitted to the Samaritan Hospital, where he had been hospitalized since June 22 after the first symptoms.

He underwent emergency surgery to treat abdominal bleeding caused by complications from the disease. To the newspaper O Globo, the doctor at the Copa Star hospital, João Pantoja, said at the time that the actor had a pulmonary embolism before undergoing the procedure. The doctor said that this was due to complications of anticoagulant therapy, which is common in covid-19 patients.

The actor tested positive for the 3rd time in January this year while undergoing routine checkups. This time, he was asymptomatic.