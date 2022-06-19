Luciano Szafir is hospitalized again after being released from surgery

After spending 28 days in the hospital due to a complex bowel surgery, the LeoDias column discovered that Luciano Szafir had to be hospitalized again last Friday (17/6) after presenting an intestinal subocclusion. The information was confirmed by the actor’s press office after contacting this column.

According to the press office, Szafir felt ill and was taken to the Vera Cruz hospital in Campinas (SP). Arriving there, after examinations, the medical team determined that the actor should be hospitalized again. Even if performing well, there is still no forecast for a high.

photo-presenter-luciano-szafir-smiling Luciano Szafir talks, in an interview, about the fight against covid, the defense of ostomy patients, the return to TV as an interviewer and the love for the theater and for his daughter, SashaRodrigo Marconatto Luciano Szafir at SPFW Luciano Szafir at SPFW, using an ostomy bagPlayback / Instagram Luciano Szafir Luciano Szafirreproduction / globe Luciano Szafir Luciano Szafir has Covid for the third time Luciano Szafir Luciano Szafir needed to be intubated due to complications from Covid-19 Luciano Szafir Szafir spent delicate moments during hospitalizationReproduction / Instagram 0

In a note sent to the column, the doctor André Brandalise, who accompanies the actor in the hospital, gave more details about Szafir’s condition: “Luciano is still recovering from the complex surgery he recently had and presented a picture on Friday afternoon. of intestinal subocclusion. He had to be hospitalized to fast and rest his bowels so he can get back to working properly. He is doing well, stable but still no bullish forecast.”

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.