June 18, 2022 | 19:33

Man found dead under power transmission tower

CBMMG Disclosure

Body found without life had no signs of violence and was sent to the IML of Ipatinga

A 48-year-old man was found dead, high in the Caladinho de Cima neighborhood, in Coronel Fabriciano. The incident was recorded this Saturday afternoon (18), on a hill accessed from Rua Tapajós.

The Military Fire Department was called in the early afternoon with the information that a body was found under a Cemig transmission tower.

A cowboy passed by the place and found the corpse. The Military Police were called by the witness. The military confirmed the information and, as it was a place of difficult access, called the Fire Department to remove the body.

There were no signs of violence on the body. The Civil Police expertise collected the data at the scene of the fact and the Fire Brigade, using Earth Rescue equipment, carried out the removal and displacement of the corpse, sent to the Legal Medical Institute in Ipatinga without official identification.

However, people who were at the scene stated that it is 48-year-old Daniel Pinto de Oliveira. Official recognition must be made at the IML by family members, upon presentation of documents.

CBMMG Disclosure

A cowboy passed through the hard-to-reach place and found the body under the transmission tower