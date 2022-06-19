Marcio Garcia celebrates his son’s approval in 6 colleges: ‘Greater pride’ | TV & Famous

Marcio Garcia is beaming. Your eldest son, Pedro Garcia 18, graduated from high school and passed six colleges.

The Voice Kids presenter shared a photo of the family together at graduation and a textão in honor of the firstborn, from the marriage with the nutritionist Andrea Santa Rosa. In addition to Pedro, they are parents of João8 years old; Ninaof 17, and Philipof 13.

“Again I have to admit; time flies! Congratulations son! Parents’ greatest pride is to see their child enter college and you passed six! Now it’s just a matter of choosing the path you intend to take! !”

“May God continue to bless you and enlighten you so that you continue to be this guy with a score of 1000. Affectionate, polite and friend! Whatever your choice, we will always be by your side!”

“All of us! And many thanks to the teachers, friends and family who were part of this journey. Detail from mom, Andrea Santa Rosa, drooling until I couldn’t anymore… #gratitude #tamanhofamilia.”

