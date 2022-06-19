Maria Bruaca vents, and performance impresses fans

Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) won public praise after the episode of the soap opera “Pantanal” aired today by TV Globo. An outburst in conversation with Zefa (Paula Barbosa) and Guta (Julia Dalavia) delighted the fans of the soap opera.

The character recalled the beginning of her relationship with Tenório (Murilo Benício). She said she ran away from home to get married and said she moved several times with her husband.

“We ate the bread that the devil kneaded together. I thought it was just him and me in this world. I don’t know if I’ll stand it if he leaves”, she said when comforted by Guta.

After abandoning dinner and crying locked in her room, the owner of the house sought out Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and spent the night with a pawn. Tenório traveled to talk to Zuleica (Aline Borges) in São Paulo.

That’s it, Mary Bru doesn’t want to give Tenorio to Zuleica, just as she doesn’t accept betrayals. She did everything for him in every moment of his life and the scoundrel paid back by forming a family with another, in addition to using his wife’s inheritance. Isabel Teixeira formidable # Pantanal pic.twitter.com/jJgVG8eVfG — Tiago Dias Brandwain from Vielmond (@dia_tiago) June 19, 2022

“Isabel Teixeira stole today’s chapter for her,” said one of the people who commented on the chapter on Twitter. “Deserves an Oscar,” said another.

“Pantanal” also showed Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) telling Juma (Alanis Guillen) that he will spend 15 days away from the farm to get to know the projects of Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira).