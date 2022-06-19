Mario Frias says that ‘The Godfather’ represents him – 06/18/2022 – Illustrated

Former Federal Government Culture Secretary Mario Frias, who is campaigning for an election to the Chamber of Deputies, posted this Saturday a photo of the film “The Godfather 2” on his Twitter page, alongside a quote by Goethe , and wrote that the phrase and the image define him.
The character played by Robert De Niro and portrayed in the photo is none other than Don Corleone, perhaps the best-known mobster in film history.
The sequel directed by Francis Ford Coppola shows the origins of the icon lived by Marlon Brando in the first film, portraying his passage through Italy and the birth of his children to the process of establishing himself as a renowned criminal in the United States.
“No matter what I’m living, how difficult my day or my week was, I know that my peace awaits me at home”, says the former Bolsonaro government secretary about the Italian-American assassin.
The post is completed with a quote attributed to the German writer Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, author of “The Sorrows of Young Werther”, a famous narrative about a suicide. “It is the happiest man, whether king or peasant, who finds peace in his home.”
Frias’ candidacy for federal deputy for the PL, the party of President Jair Bolsonaro, has been marked by attacks on famous artists such as Daniela Mercury and, more recently, by the false theory about the existence of a mythical city in the Amazon called Ratanabá, conveyed by the same businessman who claimed to be ET Bilu’s interlocutor.
