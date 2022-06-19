Market in Grajaú sells 3 slices of cheese with holes in hearts for R$10 and causes revolt

Yadunandan Singh

(Photo: Reproduction Social Networks)

A supermarket of the SuperPrix chain, in Grajaú, in the North Zone of Rio, put on sale trays with leftover cheese in the shape of a heart for almost R$ 10. The product soon went viral on social networks and generated revolt among consumers.

Indignant netizens criticized the establishment for selling three slices of cheese with the brains cut into heart shapes for R$9.36.

The images circulated on social media and caused outrage from people. The product labeling describes the item as “Victoria spherical cheese”, with a cost of R$ 71.99 per kilo, and points to the weight of about 130 grams of the item in the styrofoam tray.

See some of the reactions

“The rich child takes a little heart of cheese to the snack, the poor one eats the leftovers, the miserable ones die of hunger”, wrote an internet user.

“I’m amazed at this price there,” said one man in the publication’s comments.

“Mercy, my people. They are selling CHEESE CARCASS at 10 ‘reau’”, said another internet user.

10 reais to eat romanticized cheese rind lol“, said a facebook user.

The case even reached opposition senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE), who showed indignation, called the product “leftover cheese” and criticized the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In a note published on Instagram, this Saturday (18/06), the SuperPrix reported that the market management did not request the cheese sector to be cut. The initiative, according to the network, came from an employee. The same has already been warned and the tray in question has been withdrawn from sale. The company also said it was against food waste.

