Mass Effect, Need for Speed ​​and 30 more games are free via Prime Gaming | Games

Amazon announced this Thursday (16) that Amazon Prime subscribers will get Mass Effect Legendary Edition and five more hit PC games via Prime Gaming. The offer takes place during Prime Day 2022, an event scheduled for July 12th and 13th with exclusive offers on electronics, IT items, games and books. In addition, more than 25 titles, such as Metal Slug 2, Samurai Shodown II and The King of Fighters 2002, are available at no additional cost starting next Tuesday (21).
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition brings the trilogy of shooting games with updated graphics — Photo: Reproduction/Steam
Mass Effect Legendary Edition, is a collection from Electronic Arts (EA) that features the three original games in the series remastered, allowing players to fight aliens again with Commander Shepard. Over the weekend of the promotion, it will also be possible to redeem GRID Legends, Need For Speed: Heat and three more titles from the Star Wars saga through Amazon Prime Gaming — Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast and Star Wars Republic Commando.
Another important novelty is that, as of June 21, more than 25 games, between indies and classics, will be added or returned to the service’s catalog for free download for an unlimited time. Notable titles include Metal Slug 2, Samurai Shodown II and The King of Fighters 2002.
Metal Slug 2 presents its classic frantic action with co-op mode — Photo: Reproduction/Google Play
Check out the games released so far:
- 10 Second Ninja X
- 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure
- Addling Adventures
- Bang Bang Racing
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- death squared
- Fatal Fury Special
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Gone Viral
- HUE
- Samuel Manual
- Metal Slug 2
- Metal Unit
- Pumped BMX Pro
- Puzzle of the Year — 10 Pack
- Rain World
- Road Trip — 3 Pack
- Samurai Shodown II
- Serial Cleaner
- The Crow’s Eye
- The Darkside Detective
- The King of Fighters 2000
- The King of Fighters 2002
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
In all, Prime members will have access to at least 31 computer games (Windows) for free. Games will be added weekly, gradually until the end of the event. Once redeemed, they are permanently available in players’ libraries for download at any time.
It is worth remembering that Amazon Prime Gaming also offers Far Cry 4, Escape from Monkey Island and four more games for free until the end of June. The platform is included in the Amazon Prime subscription, which costs R$14.90 per month or R$110 per year and entitles you to other benefits, such as free shipping and access to Prime Video and Prime Music streaming. New users can try the service for 30 days for free.
With information from Prime Gaming (1 and two), TheGamer and IGN