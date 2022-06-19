Maverick becomes Tom Cruise’s biggest box office hit

Top Gun: Maverick crossed the $800 million mark at the global box office, making it officially the biggest financial success of his career. Tom Cruise (without values ​​adjusted for inflation). According to Varietythe mark surpassed by the star’s new film was Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect (2018), which earned US$791.1 million at the box office.

The new record arrives a few days after Top Gun: Maverick officially become the most profitable movie in the United States in 2022, crossing the mark of US$400 million earned in the United States, beating Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and assuming the top of the ranking, so far.

The new top gun shows the Maverick of Tom Cruise mentoring a new generation of pilots struggling to stay needed in a world filled with drones. Joseph Kosinskiwho directed Cruise in oblivion (2013), signs the film.

