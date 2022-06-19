Meet the June 2022 Levanta Poeira finalists | tv sergipe

One of Sergipe’s most traditional June gang competitions, Levanta Poeira, comes to an end this Sunday, 19, when the great champion will be known. The event is held at the Sesi Venúzia Rodrigues Franco Sports Complex, in Nossa Senhora do Socorro.
Since last Monday, the 13th, 20 groups from Aracaju and the interior of the state have already passed through the Levanta Poeira stage. After the presentation of the semifinals, the gangs Meu Sertão, Xodó da Vila, Cangaceiros da Boa and Unidos em Asa Branca won a spot in the grand final.
Check out the final presentation order:
17:00 – United in White Wing
17:50 – Cangaceiros da Boa
Check out the results of the 2nd day of the semifinals:
1st place – Xodó da Vila – 447.8 points
2nd place – United in Asa Branca – 431.6 points
3rd place – Massacará – 421.6 points
4th place – Balance More Doesn’t Fall – 407.6 points
Balance Result Doesn’t Fall More — Photo: TV Sergipe
Massacará result — Photo: TV Sergipe
Xodó da Vila result — Photo: TV Sergipe
Results United in Asa Branca — Photo: TV Sergipe
Check out everything that happened on the 2nd day of the Levanta Poeira semifinals:
Scale No More Falls — Photo: TV Sergipe
- The ‘Balança Mais Não Cai’ gang was the first semifinalist of the night to perform at Levanta Poeira 2022.
Junina Gang Balance But Doesn’t Fall — Photo: TV Sergipe
- From Itabaiana, the Quadrilha Junina ‘Balança Mais Não Cai’ won its classification after performing, last Thursday, in the qualifying phase.
Junina Gang Balance But Doesn’t Fall — Photo: TV Sergipe
- For Levanta Poeira, the Quadrilha Junina ‘Balança Mais Não Cai’ brought the theme “The new beginning, the feast of São João must go on”.
Junina Gang Balance But Doesn’t Fall — Photo: TV Sergipe
- The Junina gang ‘Balança Mais Não Cai’ ends its presentation at Levanta Poeira 2022.
Massacará gang — Photo: TV Sergipe
- The Quadrilha Junina ‘Massacará’ is the second of the night to perform in the Levanta Poeira Contest.
Massacará gang — Photo: TV Sergipe
- From Carmópolis, the ‘Massacará’ gang won their classification last Wednesday, 15th, after taking second place in the group.
Massacará Junina Gang — Photo: TV Sergipe
Massacará gang — Photo: TV Sergipe
- Junina gang ‘Massacará’ ends its presentation at Levanta Poeira 2022.
Junina Xodó da Vila gang — Photo: TV Sergipe
- The Quadrilha ‘Xodó da Vila’ is the penultimate group of the night to perform at Levanta Poeira.
Junina Xodó da Vila gang — Photo: TV Sergipe
- From Aracaju, the Quadrilha Junina Xodó da Vila won a spot in the semifinals after a presentation last Wednesday, 15th. The group came in 1st place with 438.8 points.
Junina Xodó da Vila gang — Photo: TV Sergipe
- For Levanta Poeira 2022, the Quadrilha Junina Xodó da Vila brought the theme “Fair Saturday in the Interior”.
Junina Xodó da Vila gang — Photo: TV Sergipe
- The Junina Quadrilha ‘Xodó da Vila’ finishes its presentation in the semifinals of Levanta Poeira 2022.
United gang in Asa Branca — Photo: TV Sergipe
- The United Quadrilha em Asa Branca is the last of the night to enter the Levanta Poeira stage.
United gang in Asa Branca — Photo: TV Sergipe
- The United Quadrilha em Asa Branca won its classification in the semifinals after a presentation last Thursday, 16th. The group was in 1st place with 439.9 points.
United gang in Asa Branca — Photo: TV Sergipe
- For Levanta Poeira 2022, the United Squad in Asa Branca brought the theme “What is valuable in me?”.
United Junina Gang in Asa Branca — Photo: TV Sergipe
- The United Junina Quadrilha in Asa Branca finishes its presentation at Levanta Poeira 2022.