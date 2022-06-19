Mega-Sena can pay R$ 60 million in prize today; know how to bet

Mega-Sena can pay R$ 60 million in prize today; know how to bet

Mega-Sena’s 2492 contest can pay a prize of R$ 60 million this Saturday (18) to whoever hits the six dozen. The draw takes place at 20:00.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time) at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website — accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. It is necessary to register, be of legal age and indicate a credit card number.

The last time someone hit the six dozen was on the 2nd — a single bet from Rio de Janeiro won more than R$3.6 million.

How much does it cost to place a bet?

This varies depending on the amount of numbers bet. The minimum game costs R$ 4.50, giving the right to choose six tens between 1 and 60. If you want to bet on one more number, the value goes up and stops at R$ 31.50. In the highest scenario, at the limit of 15 numbers on the wheel, the bet comes out for R$ 22,522.50.

What is the chance of winning?

The odds vary depending on the number of numbers bet. With the smallest bet (R$ 4.50), which has six numbers, the chance of spiking all tens and taking the top prize is one in 50,063,860. With seven tens bet (R$ 31.50), the probability grows and becomes one in 7,151,980. The maximum bet of R$22,500 and 15 tens has a one in 10,003 chance of making your player a millionaire.

And the lottery pool, how does it work?

It is the Caixa-accredited lottery companies that organize these pools, which are actually group bets with a minimum price. In the case of Mega-Sena, this value is stipulated at R$10. Each participant must enter with a minimum quota of R$5. In this type of game, an additional service fee of 35% of the quota value may be charged. Mega-Sena works with a pool ranging from two to 100 odds, and in each one it is possible to place ten different bets.

