Millionaire pays $19 million to have lunch with Warren Buffett at auction

A millionaire will pay $19 million to have lunch with Warren Buffett in the 21st and final time the billionaire will auction off a private lunch to benefit a San Francisco charity.

The winning bid in the eBay auction, which ended on Friday, far surpassed the previous record of $4.57 million paid in 2019 by cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun.

The money will go to Glide, a nonprofit in San Francisco’s Tenderloin district that helps the poor, homeless and drug addicts. Glide offers meals, shelter, HIV and hepatitis C testing, job training and programs for children.

This year’s winner has chosen to remain anonymous. An eBay spokeswoman said the lunch was the most expensive item ever sold on the company’s website to benefit charities.

Buffett, 91, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, raised about $53.2 million for Glide in 21 auctions that began in 2000.

This year’s auction winner and up to seven guests will meet Buffett at the Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in Manhattan.

Buffett will talk about almost anything but where he can make his next investments.

