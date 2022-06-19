Millionaire pays $19 million to have lunch with Warren Buffett at auction

Yadunandan Singh 41 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Millionaire pays $19 million to have lunch with Warren Buffett at auction 0 Views

A millionaire will pay $19 million to have lunch with Warren Buffett in the 21st and final time the billionaire will auction off a private lunch to benefit a San Francisco charity.

The winning bid in the eBay auction, which ended on Friday, far surpassed the previous record of $4.57 million paid in 2019 by cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun.

The money will go to Glide, a nonprofit in San Francisco’s Tenderloin district that helps the poor, homeless and drug addicts. Glide offers meals, shelter, HIV and hepatitis C testing, job training and programs for children.

This year’s winner has chosen to remain anonymous. An eBay spokeswoman said the lunch was the most expensive item ever sold on the company’s website to benefit charities.

Buffett, 91, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, raised about $53.2 million for Glide in 21 auctions that began in 2000.

This year’s auction winner and up to seven guests will meet Buffett at the Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in Manhattan.

Buffett will talk about almost anything but where he can make his next investments.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru)

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

How the vehicle market reflects an impoverished population

There are already more than 515 thousand motorcycles, scooters, scooters and mopeds licensed in Brazil …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved