Mini-Renegade, Jeep launch for 2023, is caught in tests

Automedia published photos of the mini-Renegade in street tests. Even very well camouflaged, the vehicle spotted has the lines very close to the official images released by Jeep of an upcoming launch. It is an SUV even smaller than the Renegade, whose debut is scheduled for the first half of 2023.

This unprecedented model, dubbed the mini-Renegade, will be 100% electric (interestingly, the first from Jeep). Well, that’s what’s official for now. The platform should be the CMP (Peugeot/Citroën estate), which would be used by all Stellantis compacts and which would be ready for electrification. Like every Jeep model, this vehicle must have off-road attributes.

According to European specialized media, the mini-Renegade will have a wheelbase of 2.54 meters, like that of the Peugeot 208. It is, therefore, an adventurous compact. It is speculated that the electric motor will have 136hp of power and the battery will be 50 kWh. It is still possible that there is a hybrid version of the compact SUV.

Wouldn’t it be a mini-Compass?

The mini-Renegade nickname is valid due to the size of the new Jeep model. The details don’t even “talk” so much with the brand’s compact SUV. The front optical assembly is formed by two separate elements, nothing to do with the Renegade’s circular headlights.

The seven-slit grille, closed for being electric, is also more like Compass. The sides, too, are more for the average sport utility vehicle, as is the rear. From Renegade, the rear of the new Jeep adventurer has only the lanterns, square and with the luminous X. The nickname of this stroller should really be mini-Compass.

Will Mini-Renegade come to Brazil?

Every SUV is interesting for the Brazilian market. Our region already “works” with the CMP platform, available on the Peugeot 208, from Argentina, and the new Citroën C3 (which will be released soon), from Brazil. This makes us dream about the arrival of the mini-Renegade later on, but with some particularities in relation to Europe.

For our reality, such a compact electric SUV would hardly have an attractive price. So, it would be more feasible to apply only internal combustion engines to the mini-Renegade. At least a 1.3 Firefly engine, up to 107cv of power, but the Jeep model should even bring the 1.0 turbo of 130cv from the Fiat Pulse.