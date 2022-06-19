Monkey with bulletproof vest is killed clinging to owner during confrontation in Mexico

One Spider monkey with a bulletproof vest was killed last Tuesday (14th) during a confrontation between the police and members of an alleged drug cartel in the city of Texcltitlán, Mexico.

During the shooting, 11 people were also killed, including a man in his 20s who was believed to be the animal’s owner, and another 10 were arrested.

The animal was found dead clinging to the supposed tutor, who carried him by the shoulders. The man was hit by several shots – and one of the shots went through the primate in the chest.

On social media, netizens paid tribute to the spider monkey, who also wore military clothes made for him.

According to the Mexican website Milenio, the confrontation took place during an operation by the National Guard and agents of the Attorney General of Mexico against members of the ‘Familia Michoacana’, a criminal organization that operates in the country.

In addition to acting in drug trafficking, the police will also investigate the possibility of trafficking in wild animals and other environmental crimes.