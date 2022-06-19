Ms. Marvel Finally Explains Inconsistencies Seen in Hawkeye

Ever wondered why within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) there are graffiti “Thanos Was Right” in bathrooms and even other items with the phrase? How do people know what Thanos was thinking? as everyone knows From Avengers: Endgame fight details?

Do you know what Carol Danvers did there destroying the ships and what Wanda held Thanos. Was there a cameraman hiding there? What business is this?

the series of Ms. Marvel finally revealed this mysterycontinue reading to understand all this better.

The fact is that since it ended Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame it was very strange like was on television and in the news everything about what happened.

Random characters, normal people in the MCU, everyone talked about the events of the movies with a wealth of details that only those who were there knew, only those who saw the film knew.

Until now all this was very bizarre and poorly explained. It turns out that, in first episode in Ms Marvel, it became clear who is the gossipy hero who is telling everything that happened in the MCU films: it is none other than Ant-Man, Scott Lang.

Ms Marvel solves the mystery…

In this episode, Kamala tells that Ant-Man have a podcast called “Big Me Little Me” (“Big Me, Little Me”, in Portuguese), in which he tells details about what happened in the last MCU wars, tells about superheroes, their lives, battles…

That’s why the media knows so much about superheroes. If you fool, it was Ant-Man himself who spread the word that Steve Rogers is in Moon.

This, of course, will explain better in the future. They’ve already hinted at this in two Marvel series, so now it’s time to wait and see what the next one will be. whereabouts of captain america original.

Anyway, this Ant-Man thing having a successful podcast with insider information for the whole world justifies why he have become so famous.

At Hawkeye series you saw this, it was cosplay from Ant-Man everywhereAnt-Man shirt, statue, he even appeared in the Avengers play, which was about the Battle of New York against Loki, and Ant-Man wasn’t even there.

That’s why Kate Bishop says that Clint’s problem is that he doesn’t know how to work his brand, the Hawkeye brand is not worked. Meanwhile, the Ant-Man is pumping on the internet, booming on podcasts.

Must be winning a buck with his fame. Imagine how much it costs publish of Ant-Man now that he’s one of the most famous heroes in the world? He is the Neymar of heroes!

After all, the Ant-Man saved the planet. And a lot of people aren’t paying attention to how cool this is.

Because if you remember, Ant-Man in the MCU started out as a guy with financial problemswho needed to steal to get money, couldn’t find a job even in an ice cream parlor.

had been forbidden to see the daughter him, because he had no money to pay the pension. So look how this guy’s life has changed. Sure in Ant-Man 3 will develop this story better.

Now Marvel will have the mission to show some scenes of Ant-Man in the podcast (which executive producer Bisha K. Ali has already stated in no uncertain terms that she wants to make it real!). Imagine him telling lies to get away with it, for example: “I got on Thanos’ ass and solved the problem”.

If you doubt it, it was he himself who invented that he was in New York Invasion. The guy is naughty.

Oh, and it’s also good to remember that there will be Kang in the next Ant-Man movie, maybe the TVA Loki show up too, you have to show up right?

So the Marvel Is Raising Fame and the Ant-Man hype because it has big thing coming in their movies. the kang not a generic villain just not a movie, it’s meant to be Marvel Universe villain whole.

…but there is still a problem

Still, the Ms Marvel series itself raises another problem which is a cousin of the aforementioned. Okay, everyone knows what happened there through a PODCAST…

How, then, do people know what the face, the clothes and the visual elements of characters like the Guardians of the Galaxyfor example?

Just remember the scene from avengers conventionwhere a person is seen doing Drax cosplay and a t-shirt with a drawing of Groot (nicknamed “Mr Tree“) – uh, Scott never mentioned him on the podcast? [e a versão da camiseta é do Groot adulto, ou seja, a história só se complica…].

THE producer Sana Amanat decided to give his opinion about it, but it is important to take into account that it is just her thought and it is not canonical information.

“Right now, it’s just a hypothesis. An event of this size? There must be some kind of recording out there. People must have seen something, found some way to capture some of those scenes.”she said in an interview with The Direct.

“It’s really fun that people don’t even know their names and make up names for them”he added.

Now, the thing gets a new contour after a speech by Bisha K. Ali, the Ms Marvel Head Writer. It turns out that the inclusion of a drone in the final battle Endgame was THE ONLY THING Kevin Feige vehemently vetoed.

“At one point, in the early days of creation, I said, ‘Kevin, what if I had drones and a live stream of the Battle of Endgame?’ And he: ‘Bisha, no!’”she told The Wrap.

